kultivators april 2023

Kankakee Kultivators chat after the April meeting at the Kankakee Public Library. From back left, president Burma Mathews; vice president Karma Johnson; past president Gayle Fischer; past president Lois Ware; guest Nate Gibbs; secretary Kathy Marcotte; and membership co-chairs Diane Gonczy and Barbara Edwards; from front left, new member Connie Lemon and column garden chair Sydney Rose-Churney.

 Photo submitted/Jan Alleman

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Kultivators and other interested listeners crowded around Deb Terrill as soon as she finished presenting “Bee Informed: Separate Fact from Fiction” at the Kultivators’ April meeting. Eager to praise Terrill, to thank her and to ask even more questions about bees and honey, they poured out their compliments and appreciation.

Terrill, the Kultivators’ spotlighted speaker for the day, had provided them with an hour of knowledge about several kinds of bees, some quite different from others. Perhaps more importantly, with all sorts of colorful, amusing illustrative details and laughter, she had taught her audience many gardening tips for nurturing both the bees and the flowers they pollinate.

