The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club met for their May meeting earlier this month at the Kankakee Public Library, which was led by President Jan Alleman. The guest speaker was Mary Stuart Pyziak, whose presentation was titled “Everything Pertaining To Gardening.”
Pyziak has been a horticulturalist in the plant industry for many years and she shared many beneficial tips about purchasing plant varieties along with care needs.
With the Annual Garden Tour coming up next month and nature’s weather conditions cooperating, the Kankakee Kultivators have been out working not only in their own gardens, but also in the Column Garden at the Kankakee Historical Museum.
Kultivators have already spent many hours with a team including representatives from the museum, the Kankakee Historical Society, the Kankakee Park District and volunteers from Target--weeding, pruning and transplanting so the Column Garden will be at its best for the 28th Annual Garden Tour & Faire.
The Garden Tour will be held June 23, and the Column Garden will be featured fulfilling two of its original primary purposes: to provide a beautiful, serene outdoor area for Kankakeeans and to be a living demonstration of shade gardening. On the day of the Garden Tour, Kultivators in the Column Garden will share with visitors the names of all its shade-loving plants, their characteristics, and their uses in landscaping. Two of the club’s missions are beautification of the area, and presenting all kinds of education relating to gardening and the environment.
One of Kultivators’ projects for beautifying the Kankakee area is their annual Downtown Planting. This past Monday, under the guidance of co-chairs Karma Johnson and Rose Gianotti, Kultivators teamed up with botany students from Bishop McNamara High School and filled containers up and down the streets of downtown Kankakee and all around its depot. The Downtown Planting project is always supported by the Kankakee Development Corporation.
Two days later Kultivators gathered at the home of Pam Charles to pot up plants for their Plant Sale at the Rhubarb Festival. For weeks they have been collecting samples from their own gardens to share with the public. Garden Walk tickets will be available at the Rhubarb Festival Plant Sale, at the Strawberry Jazz Festival and from all Kultivators and outlets until June 23.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month and is always open to new members. In June, they will be meeting at the Column Garden on the Kankakee Historical Museum grounds.