KANKAKEE — On the day of Kankakee Kultivators’ 2022 Garden Walk, Gayle Fischer, whose garden was one of those featured, found herself inundated by questions about her alliums. Few had seen their exotic colors before, and all wanted to know where to get bulbs for themselves.

The truth is that Fischer’s alliums had already been beautiful for weeks, but were beginning to fade by June 23, so she spray-painted them.

“She chose paint colors with such artistic taste that they didn’t seem at all garish; they looked just natural enough to be convincingly spectacular,” said Kultivators’ publicity chair Jan Alleman. “And they’re still as gorgeous as ever today, of course!”

