garden walk

One of the six gardens that will be available for visit on the Kankakee Kultivators’ annual garden walk.

 Photo provided

Daily Journal staff report

When Peter Meany was a kid, he and a good buddy happily spent a lot of time at the tree nursery owned by his friend’s dad, who enthusiastically grew and recommended native Illinois plants and trees. Peter was hooked. As an adult, he started from scratch, and without professional help, he’s developed a rich landscape filled with his extensive collection of the botanical natives of Illinois.

Peter, with his wife Angela’s help, has created just one of the six quite various private landscapes which will be open to the public during the Kankakee Kultivators’ garden walk this year. Ticket holders will also be welcomed by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, John and Kris Palmer, and Candice Van Voorst. In addition, UpliftedCare of Bourbonnais will be inviting garden lovers into their Joseph and Denise Pistano Healing Garden.

