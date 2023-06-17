After the first day of summer, the Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour will kick off Thursday, displaying beautiful gardens around the area.

Kankakee Kultivators’ 2023 Annual Garden Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. There will be seven gardens on this year’s tour, with six residential gardens and one business/nonprofit garden.

John and Nancy Kaufman, inspired by parent gardeners, have spent years creating a backyard that provides multiple areas for relaxation and leisure.

Recommended for you