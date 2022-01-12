In mid-December, Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club held its annual holiday luncheon at the Kankakee Country Club. Members enjoyed the always festive and beautifully decorated clubhouse and the meal of salmon or chicken and sides. Beautifully decorated extra-large sugar cookies were the very special dessert provided by a local bakery.
After lunch the club thanked the past year’s officers and were informed of new officers for 2022. The group shared their appreciation for the 2021 past officers: President Ann Harms; First Vice President and Program Chairperson Linda Ravens; Second Vice President Josie Barnett; Secretary Cathy Schultz; Treasurer Rosanne Gianotti.
“These dedicated ladies led the club through the very difficult year of the pandemic,” the Kultivators wrote in a news release. “Thank you to all these ladies for their service to the club and the community.”
The club then welcomed the new officers for 2022: President Jan Alleman; First Vice President and Program Chairperson Cathy Schultz; Second Vice President Ann Harms; Secretary Kathy Marcotte; Treasurer Rosanne Gianotti.
“We give our heartiest best wishes to these ladies as they plan another good year of education and service to the community,” continued the release.
The holiday luncheon finished up with an informative educational session by Amy Tholen of Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center in Bourbonnais, and Tholens’ lead floral designer Melissa ‘Mysi” Carroll. Both ladies demonstrated how to create winter container gardens and holiday wreaths.
They used natural materials such as a variety of types of evergreen branches and red twig dogwood branches. Everything they used can be found in many backyards. Carroll demonstrated how to make large bows, and she passed around the top quality ribbon that is used at Tholens’ — which is heavier than what is usually found in hobby stores.
“These ladies showed us the variety of types of containers that can be used,” the Kultivators stated in the release. “The demonstration was most appropriate for the holidays and gave all of the members new ideas to take home and try for themselves.”
Kankakee Kultivators holds its meetings on the 4th floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 10. The club has a business meeting open to members from noon to 12:30 p.m., then the public is invited to attend the educational portion of the meeting.
In February, Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center will once again provide education. Chris Tholen will provide the club with instruction on early spring garden preparation.