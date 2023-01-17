Deer Donation program

The Deer Donation program delivered 50 pounds of venison and shared venison recipes with the Standing Stone/Carpenters Table food pantry in Charleston in early December. Photo credit Standing Stone Community Center.

 U of I Extension

When food prices are high, everyone takes a hit, including food pantries. But now, a local and widespread source of protein — venison — is making its way from the field onto plates providing 24,5000 meals with the help of the University of Illinois Extension Deer Donation Program.

One in 10 people in Illinois struggle with hunger every day, including one in eight children. The 12-county pilot program aims to fight food insecurity by connecting hunters in East Central Illinois with meat processors and food pantries.

“Food prices are high, meat prices are high, and pantries are really struggling with getting meat right now,” says Michelle Fombelle, Extension SNAP-Ed Educator. “This is an opportunity for hunters to help their communities while doing something they enjoy and supporting local small businesses.”

