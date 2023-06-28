Exposed tree roots

Surface roots erupt through the soil surface and extend beyond the tree trunk.

 Photo provided/MelindaMyers.com

Roots erupting through the soil surface that extend beyond the tree trunk are known as surface roots. This is a normal part of aging for shallow-rooted trees. The aging roots increase in circumference just like the tree’s branches and trunk. As they thicken, the upper portion of the roots appear above the soil surface.

These irritate gardeners when trying to grow and mow the grass under the tree. It is important not to bury, cut, dig up or shave off these important roots. Covering or damaging the roots creates entryways for insects and diseases to enter and damage or even kill your tree.

Mulch is a simple solution. Use a 2- to 3-inch layer on the soil surrounding the tree. Pull the mulch away from the tree trunk to avoid insect, disease and rodent problems. Create a mulch ring as large as possible. This eliminates the need to hand trim grass near the tree and makes mowing easier. Mulch is also better for the tree than grass growing up to the trunk. The grass is a big competitor for water and nutrients and can stunt the tree’s growth.

Recommended for you