I bet you would be more organized if you were the queen or king of lists.
Lists make life easier. There is no room in anyone’s brain for everything they have to remember. And there’s no shame in writing it down. Actually, if I write something down, I may not even need to read it again to remember that I wrote it down.
Let’s start with the most popular list I can think of — the grocery list. I keep mine attached to a magnet on the side of the refrigerator, right next to a kitchen counter. Close to everything. And to make it even easier I keep a pen in the drawer right next to the refrigerator. Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to organization.
As I go about cooking and preparing meals or menu planning, I can easily add to the list. If I finish the last of some ingredient, it goes on the list. If I notice something is getting low it’s added to the list so I don’t run out. Then right before a grocery shopping trip, I glance through my refrigerator and my pantry and add to my list any items that I notice are missing or getting low.
If you are more inclined to use an electronic list, there are many apps out there to choose from. Search for “Grocery List Apps” in your browser and read all about what everyone is recommending.
Another list that just about everyone has is a To Do List. Some people like to call them Honey Do Lists. That is if you expect someone else to perform the tasks on the list and you want to sweeten them up by calling them honey.
I prefer to keep this list in paper form, too. I use a spiral notebook at the office to keep track of all the items I need to accomplish. I like to draw a little square in the margin of the notebook next to the task. Once the task is completed, I check off the little square.
It is just a motivating check mark. I know some of you enjoy the strike-through approach to your completed tasks. I prefer the check box because then you can easily read what the task was — even after it is completed.
My husband likes to keep his lists in his phone. He just uses the Notes App on his iPhone. He has lots and lots of lists on there.
He has a list of home improvements. He has a list of books he would like to read. A list of books he thinks our kids should read. A list of movies he would like to watch and a list of movies he thinks our kids should watch.
He has a list of all our cars and all information regarding the cars such as make, model, year, VIN. He keeps track of his vacation and sick days on a list. He has a list of Christmas and birthday gift ideas for each of us. He also has a list of the medications and supplements he takes. Can you tell my husband is very organized?
I like to keep lists on my computer, too. I have lists for all the following: Christmas cards, Christmas fondue menu, camping, vacation. You name it. If it’s two or more things you want to remember, I recommend you turn it into a list.
