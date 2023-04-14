The village of Bourbonnais has announced a new community garden being planted at Jordan Park located at 59 Jordan Drive.

Residents of all ages are invited to attend two open house informational events from 10 a.m. to noon on April 21 or from 6-8 p.m. on May 3. Both events will take place in the Community Room within the Municipal Center at 700 Main Street NW. Registration is not required.

Attendees will learn gardening tips and tricks from Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Program Coordinator for Kankakee County, Holly Froning, as well as receive more information about the new garden, which will include 12 raised planter boxes.

Recommended for you