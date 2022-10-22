...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Guests arrive at one of six homes in Kankakee’s River Historic District during the annual Holiday House Walk in December of 2021.
KANKAKEE — Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The walk will begin at the Trolley Barn at the Train Depot at 197 S. East Avenue.
Tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1, and advance tickets are $20 per person. The day-of cost is $25 per person and the walk will begin at the Depot Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave. Kankakee.
Advance Tickets available at:
• Busse & Rieck: 2001 W. Court Street, Kankakee
• The Flower Shoppe: 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee
• Madame St. Vintage: 275 S. Schuyler Ave. Kankakee
• Moon Cookie Gallery: 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
• Kankakee County Museum: 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee
• Ba Da Bloom Florist: 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais
• Tholen’s Garden Center: 1401 N. Convent Bourbonnais
• Joy’s Hallmark: 17 Meadowview Shopping Center, Bradley
• Johnson’s Greenhouse: 447 S. Governor’s Hwy, Peotone