Riverview Housewalk 2021

Guests arrive at one of six homes in Kankakee’s River Historic District during the annual Holiday House Walk in December of 2021.

 Rachel Langlois/Daily Journal

KANKAKEE — Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The walk will begin at the Trolley Barn at the Train Depot at 197 S. East Avenue.

Tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1, and advance tickets are $20 per person. The day-of cost is $25 per person and the walk will begin at the Depot Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave. Kankakee.

