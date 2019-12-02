The residents of Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District welcome visitors to their unique corner of the world during the 32nd annual holiday house walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this coming Sunday.
Attendees can tour five historic homes, the Frank Lloyd Wright B. Harley Bradley House, St. Rose of Lima Chapel and the Telephone Building, currently home of The Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Grapes and Hops, The Love Shop, Joy’s Hallmark, Tholen’s, The Bradley House and online at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org.
Tickets purchased in advance are $15.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the walk for $20 at the Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee, where attendees will receive a map of the homes on tour.
“There is always something new to see,” said Riverview Historic District board president Jen Yohnka. “Some people come to see and appreciate the architecture. Others come to see the holiday decorations and get ideas for how to decorate their own homes. Many families and friends come back each year as a way to kick off the holiday season.”
And Riverview is a special neighborhood to live in and visit.
“The people, the houses, the trees, Cobb Park and the river all make Riverview special,” Yohnka said. “It is a beautiful place to live with an active neighborhood group. There are people that have lived here all of their lives as well as new families moving into the area.”
And attendees will, “Walk away with an appreciation of the architecture in older homes or remember a decorating style that caught their eye,” Yohnka said. “Others will remember an interesting story they heard in one of the homes. Someone else may remember the delicious cookies they ate at the cookie house.”
Yohnka who lives in Riverview with her husband, Bill, and their two sons, added that the event, “showcases this wonderful neighborhood and city and brings people to the Riverview area that may have never been here before.”
Funds raised benefit Riverview’s tree planting initiative and other neighborhood and community projects.
For more information, visit riverviewhistoricdistrict.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!