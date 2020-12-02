Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Downtown Kankakee will soon be buzzing with the lights and sights of the holiday season. At sundown Thursday, Dec. 3, the City Tree will be lit and the Depot lights will be dancing in sync to holiday music on 97.3FM. Visitors can drive through the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square to enjoy the sights and sounds.
The area will also feature Santa’s mailbox where children can drop off their letters and lists to be sent to the North Pole.
Additionally, the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library will be kicking off the Christmas season with the wreathing of the library’s lions, Readmore and Seemore. Two children (ages 12 and under) will be selected to wreath the lions alongside Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The wreathing will include a private photoshoot.
For information on how to enter a child, visit lions-online.org. Also, find the the library’s Youth Services on Facebook or Instagram @kplyouthservices.
