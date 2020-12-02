In 2018, Carter Austin, 5, of Bourbonnais, lifted by his aunt, Suzie Bell, of Watseka, helps Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong place the first wreath on the lions outside the Kankakee Public Library during the 12th annual Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting on Thursday night. Those in attendance were then led by the Kankakee High School drumline to the train depot for the tree lighting, which ended with hot chocolate and cookies as the Kankakee High show choir performed carols inside. This year's event will be on December 10th.