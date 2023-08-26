101 years of Labor Day parades (copy)
Buy Now

Kids await candy as fire engines and a race car pass by Monday during the 101st Herscher Labor Day parade. The three-day event returns for its 102nd year on Sept. 2. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Labor Day is right around the corner and with it comes one of the longest-running traditions in Kankakee County: the Herscher Labor Day Celebration.

This year marks the 102nd celebration and features a long weekend of events, starting with the Friday night beer tent (with an 8 p.m. performance from Dave Deneau) and a kids’ day on Saturday, Sept. 2. This day will include baseball games as well as Punt, Pass and Kick.

Also on Saturday, the beer tent is open from noon to midnight and features performances from Rory Book and the Volumes (at 2 p.m.) and the South Side Social Club (at 7 p.m.).

Recommended for you