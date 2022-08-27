100 years of Labor Day parades (copy)

Kids react to a spray of water from the Chebanse American Legion parade float during the 100th annual Herscher Labor Day celebration in 2021.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

HERSCHER — Herscher will be celebrating 101 years of its annual Labor Day Celebration. Events are set for Sept. 3-5 — with the beer stand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 2. — and will include games, music and the grand parade.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday the Herscher Area Historical Society (HAHS) Museum will be open at 190 S. Main Street. During those same hours, the HAHS Anderson House will be open at 161 W. Myrtle Street and there will be farm and yard displays in the annex.

SATURDAY

