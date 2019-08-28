The 99th annual Herscher Labor Day celebration will take place Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday. Food, entertainment, rides, competitions, performances and more are planned throughout the weekend.
Friday
6 p.m. to midnight – Beer stand
Saturday
10:30 a.m. – Sign-up for the day’s events
11 a.m. – Minor girls softball game
12 p.m. – Carnival opens
12:30 p.m. – Major girls softball game
1-3 p.m. –Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open
2 p.m. –All levels of cheerleading performance
3 p.m. –7/8 baseball division game
4:30 p.m. – 9/10 baseball division game
6 p.m. – 11/12 baseball division game or home run derby
6 p.m. to midnight – Beer stand
7 to 11:30 p.m. – Joe Stamm Band, beer stand
Sunday
Time TBD – 15th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament
12 p.m. – Carnival opens
Noon to midnight – Beer stand
1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open
5:30 p.m. – 38th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race, 5K run, two-mile walk and bunny dash, Herscher High School football field
7 to 11:30 p.m. – Dexter O’Neal and the Funkyard, beer stand
Monday
Time TBD – 15th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament
9 a.m. – Arts and crafts show, State Bank of Herscher parking lot
10:30 a.m. – Grand Parade, grand marshal Chuck Riker
12 p.m. – Carnival opens
Noon to 9 p.m. – Beer stand
12:30 p.m. Herscher Area Historical Society presentation
1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open
1 p.m – Herscher High School marching band
1 p.m. – Kiddie tractor pull
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Bingo, Legion Community Center
1:45 p.m. – Boots ‘n Motion
2:30 p.m. – Firebox Bluegrass Band
4:30 p.m. – Herscher school district music department performance
6 p.m. – Herscher Chamber of Commerce drawing
6:30 p.m. – Vern and Vern
