2018 Herscher Labor Day Parade (copy)
Labor Day has long been a day (and weekend) of fun in Herscher. The 99th annual Herscher Labor Day Celebration is set for Saturday through Monday (Aug. 31-Sept. 2). The always popular grand parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Participants in the 2018 parade are seen here riding atop a firetruck from the Herscher Fire Department.

 Daily Journal/File

The 99th annual Herscher Labor Day celebration will take place Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday. Food, entertainment, rides, competitions, performances and more are planned throughout the weekend.

Friday

6 p.m. to midnight – Beer stand

Saturday

10:30 a.m. – Sign-up for the day’s events

11 a.m. – Minor girls softball game

12 p.m. – Carnival opens

12:30 p.m. – Major girls softball game

1-3 p.m. –Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open

2 p.m. –All levels of cheerleading performance

3 p.m. –7/8 baseball division game

4:30 p.m. – 9/10 baseball division game

6 p.m. – 11/12 baseball division game or home run derby

6 p.m. to midnight – Beer stand

7 to 11:30 p.m. – Joe Stamm Band, beer stand

Sunday

Time TBD – 15th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament

12 p.m. – Carnival opens

Noon to midnight – Beer stand

1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open

5:30 p.m. – 38th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race, 5K run, two-mile walk and bunny dash, Herscher High School football field

7 to 11:30 p.m. – Dexter O’Neal and the Funkyard, beer stand

Monday

Time TBD – 15th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament

9 a.m. – Arts and crafts show, State Bank of Herscher parking lot

10:30 a.m. – Grand Parade, grand marshal Chuck Riker

12 p.m. – Carnival opens

Noon to 9 p.m. – Beer stand

12:30 p.m. Herscher Area Historical Society presentation

1-3 p.m. – Herscher Area Historical Society Museum and Anderson House open

1 p.m – Herscher High School marching band

1 p.m. – Kiddie tractor pull

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Bingo, Legion Community Center

1:45 p.m. – Boots ‘n Motion

2:30 p.m. – Firebox Bluegrass Band

4:30 p.m. – Herscher school district music department performance

6 p.m. – Herscher Chamber of Commerce drawing

6:30 p.m. – Vern and Vern

