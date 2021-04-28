NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Illinois has begun offering support groups online to cater to more individuals across the state.
NAMI’s support groups follow a structured model to ensure you and others in the group have an opportunity to be heard and to be helped. All NAMI Illinois support groups are free and confidential and require no registration. For more information and sign up, visit here namiillinois.org/support-and-education/class-interest-form/.
The two support groups currently available are:
NAMI Connection Support Group — A free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental illness. Participants will gain insight from hearing the challenges and successes of others, and the groups are led by NAMI-trained facilitators who have had similar experiences.
NAMI Family Support Group — A peer-led group for adult family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. Gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances.