Editor’s note: This new weekly feature called “Ask the Doctor” answers readers' questions regarding COVID-19, as well as general medical questions.
Today’s questions are being answered by Dr. Bruce Dodt, MD, a Neurologist with the Riverside Medical Group. Dr. Dodt is a board-certified neurologist and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
"Is there a cure for epilepsy? I have a grandson who is 21 years old and takes zonisamide daily at night. Can one gradually stop taking their medicine without any effects and be free from seizures? What is the best medication for epilepsy?"
Thank you for your question. In order to answer, we should take a moment to understand what epilepsy is. Epilepsy is when a person experiences reoccurring seizures. Seizures are events in which abnormal electrical activity occurs in the brain.
It is essential to know having a seizure or multiple seizures doesn't mean you have epilepsy if the trigger can be identified.
Seizures can be caused by a wide range of causes, including:
• brain tumor(s)
• fever/infections
• head injuries
• high blood pressure
• lack of sleep
• low blood sugar
• missed medication
• withdrawal from drugs or alcohol
When no cause for a patient's seizures can be identified, a doctor will diagnose epilepsy. Epilepsy can fall into several different types based on the affected brain area. While it is possible to minimize the effect epilepsy can have through medication and other strategies, it is not currently curable.
In treating epilepsy, your doctor might order several tests to determine the cause and location of the seizures. The physician might perform a neurological exam, blood test, EEG, CT or MRI.
The best medication for epilepsy is the one that works for the patient. This can seem like a nonanswer to your question, and we understand finding the correct dosage and drug can be challenging.
At times, this can be frustrating for patients. Each person is unique, and finding the right balance can be tricky, especially when it comes to medication designed to treat the brain.
Sometimes, a low dosage of a single drug will work. Other times, trying a combination of more than one drug will prove to be successful. For some patients, other therapies prove to be a better option. These therapies can include dietary changes, nerve stimulation or surgery.
When stopping any medication, it is very, very important to first discuss with your care provider. Stopping medication designed to treat epilepsy can have serious adverse side effects, even if done gradually.
Your care provider will know the best course of action for changing your medication dosage. If a patient is unhappy with their medication, it is best to speak with their doctor.
There are a wide array of drugs available to treat epilepsy. While one may prove to be effective for one patient, the same medication might have unpleasant effects for a different person.
The biggest takeaway is that patients shouldn't give up hope. We can work together to treat their epilepsy. It might take time, but in the end, having their seizures under control definitely will be worth it.
(The information provided in this column is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk with your doctor regarding a medical condition or treatment.)