KANKAKEE — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee has been honored by the American College of Cardiology with Chest Pain Center Accreditation for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
The renewed accreditation, which originally was achieved by the hospital in 2018, is based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who could be experiencing a heart attack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually. The most common symptom for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort; however, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms.
Other heart attack symptoms include tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw; shortness of breath; cold sweat; unusual tiredness; heartburn-like feeling; nausea or vomiting; sudden dizziness; and fainting.
“We’re thrilled to again be recognized as a leader in chest pain and cardiac care for the Kankakee community,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
“Even during this stressful time of pandemic, we welcome the opportunity to provide the best and safest care for all our patients.”
According to the ACC, hospitals earning Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
Facilities achieving accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses and clinicians that support better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
“AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Kankakee with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award them with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success.
Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.