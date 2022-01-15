There are several upcoming and on-going opportunities to participate in intramurals and/or at local recreation centers.
Coed Winter Volleyball League at the Y
• Registration ends Jan. 18
• Tuesday evening games starting Jan. 25
• Team Fee: $240
• Individuals seeking teams should contact Michael Curren at mcurren@k3ymca.org or 815-933-1741, ext. 1214.
• Open to ages 16 and older.
• Double Elimination Tournament concludes the season.
Pickleball
Courts available at the YMCA daily for members. Check the schedule at k3ymca.org for times.
KVPD’s Rec Center hosts pickleball sessions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in winter for $5. Paddles can be provided.
Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station has open gym pickleball from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. There is a $6 drop-in fee.
Youth Coed Tumbling
• Class dates: Feb. 11 to March 11
• Regular Registration: Jan. 1-31
• Members: $35; prospective: $60
• Friday evenings at the Aerobics Studio
• Beginner to intermediate for ages 4-6 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
• Intermediate to advanced for ages 7-9 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Tumbling teaches basic gymnastic skills and helps participants gain confidence, coordination, flexibility and strength.
Water & Ice
Free skate, play ice hockey or learn figure skating at Ice Valley Centre and KVPD Ice Arena through classes and Stick N’ Puck, drop-in hockey and freestyle ice sessions. More information can be found at icevalleycentre.com.
Aquatics at the Y
Kankakee Area YMCA offers open swim, swim lessons, aquatic exercise classes and swim teams year-round for different age groups. For more information, go to k3ymca.org/aquatics.