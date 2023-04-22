Daily Journal staff report

The enrollment process is underway for fall 2023 and spring 2024 entry into health career programs at Kankakee Community College.

Programs currently accepting applications are Practical Nursing, Registered Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Paramedic and Respiratory Therapist. The Radiography program will accept students until April 2024 for students to begin in summer 2024.

