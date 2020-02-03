Daily Journal staff report
PONTIAC — The Livingston County Concert Association will present Harps & Chords at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac.
The emerging new duo from New York City features harpist Jacquelin Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press. They perform contemporary and popular music from various decades, including George Gershwin, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Norah Jones.
Both Kerrod and Press have played on premier stages such as Brooklyn’s House of Yes, NYC’s Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Joe’s Pub and Birdland, to name a few.
Tickets are $25 each. Children accompanied by an adult can attend for free. Area high school students can attend for free with a school identification card.
Call Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394 for ticket information.
For more information, contact Livingston County Concert Association president Rod Patterson at 815-844-7833 or email rod.hjemme@gmail.com.
