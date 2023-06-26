top story Harbor House hosting interactive event, In Their Shoes Daily Journal staff report Jun 26, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harbor House will be holding an interactive event July 10. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harbor House and the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence will be hosting an In Their Shoes event on July 10.In Their Shoes is an interactive experience designed to improve awareness of domestic violence and barriers survivors face every day. The activity is followed by a collaborative group discussion.The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Grow Center at 310 Main St., Bourbonnais. There will be a complimentary dinner provided by Harbor House, and registration is required.To register or learn more about the event, go to harborhousedv.org, or email info@harborhousedv.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Aches and pains Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Aches and pains Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of June 26-July 3 Daily Journal staff report 17 hrs ago Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the Kankakee Kultivators' garden tour and more. Advice articles Doctor's bedside manner is a bit too friendly 7 ways to use borax Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband Friend isn't shy about lending a helping hand Friend's hygiene habits are left high and dry A good speech is a terrible thing to waste Family dynamics take a toll on couple's complex marriage Marriage has deteriorated along with man's hearing When not to file an insurance claim Surviving when rent is the bulk of your paycheck Former classmate in affair hopes for a future together Teen's behavior has uncle unsure where to seek help 7 easy-to-fix reasons your dishwasher is not cleaning like it should