Harbor House will be holding Interactive Health Fairs in May.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

Harbor House and community partners will be hosting two Interactive Health Fairs with the MEGA Body to highlight the effect of trauma on overall health. Participants at both events will be able to walk through the MEGA Body giant inflatable display of the body, interact with community resources, enjoy free food and more.

From 3-6 p.m. May 4, the exhibit is open to the public at the Kankakee Army Aviation Support Facility, 3200 Justice Way, Kankakee.

