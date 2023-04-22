Harbor House and community partners will be hosting two Interactive Health Fairs with the MEGA Body to highlight the effect of trauma on overall health. Participants at both events will be able to walk through the MEGA Body giant inflatable display of the body, interact with community resources, enjoy free food and more.
From 3-6 p.m. May 4, the exhibit is open to the public at the Kankakee Army Aviation Support Facility, 3200 Justice Way, Kankakee.
From 3:30-6 p.m. May 5, the exhibit is open to the public at Watseka Community High School, 138 S. Belmont Ave., Watseka.
These events were made possible by collaboration with Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County, Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, Illinois Coalition for Community Service and Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.
“Trauma such as domestic violence, underage drug use or other overwhelming, stressful experiences can have a profound impact on our health, especially the long-term health and success of children,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release.
“We believe that everyone deserves to live healthy, violence free lives. By learning more about the impact of trauma like domestic violence on our health, the more empowered we as a community will be in supporting survivors and providing interventions to help children succeed in life.”
