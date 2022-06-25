Harbor House and Still I Rise have announced the inaugural HOPE Fest, set for 1 to 3 p.m. July 16 at Bird Park Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee. This free event will include entertainment, music, family activities, bounce houses, raffles and food trucks including Mac’s BBQ, Tacos El Guadalajara and Candy and Cake.
“The HOPE Fest, short for healing opportunity to prevent violence, is a chance for us to unite as a community and stand against violence of any kind,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release.
“You will not want to miss this fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon designed to inspire, heal and connect us.”
The event will include entertainment and speakers such as DLOW, Carrying Torches, Jeronmino Speaks, Tocarra and DJ Swoope.
DLOW, an acronym for “Determined, Loyal, Optimistic and Willing to Learn,” is a platinum artist and the creator of the DLOW Shuffle. He will be the keynote speaker for the event and will be performing his hit songs “DLOW Shuffle” and “Bet You Can’t Do It Like Me.”
Carrying Torches is an alternative-rock influenced band and has played in more than 120 shows. Jeronimo Speaks is a popular spoken-word and hip-hop artist in the Midwest and has released three spoken word EPs. Tocarra, a native of Kankakee, is an invigorating and energetic international recording artist with a distinctive voice and fearless but fun delivery.
“Partnering with the Harbor House for this amazing event has been an exciting journey,” said Tocarra Eldridge, Executive Director of Still I Rise, in a news release. “It has been a pleasure working together and also a fun and wonderful experience. I am looking forward to the community coming together to have an enjoyable time at the HOPE Fest.”