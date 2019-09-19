Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Trevor Clark and the Current Situation, 8 p.m. today, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Jonas Brothers, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
J Balvin, 8 p.m. today, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Papa J and Richard, 7 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Patrick Sweany, Todd Pheifer and Kyle Fuoss, 6 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets: $10-$15.
DeVotchka, The Joy Formidable, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, For more information, visit livenation.com.
Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicaco. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Ramon Ayala, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tyler Sweitzer (of The Unemployed Architects), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Muggs and Suggs, 13287 E. State Route 114, Momence.
Joseph, Deep Sea Diver, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30-$45. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Power Serge, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Gloria Trevi, 8 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Rocking out the Summer Sunday Open Deck Jams, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dee White, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”Dana H.,” times vary Oct. 6, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Mircale,” times vary through Sept. 29, Royal George Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit theatreinchicago.com.
Comedy
Norm Macdonald, 7:30 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $42.50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Gary Owen, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $44. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Rachel Bloom, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
