Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vince Gill, 7:30 p.m. today. Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Mike Wheeler Band, 9 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Jonas Friddle, Miles Nielson & The Rusted Hearts, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Half Paddy, St. Patrick’s Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. For more information, visit halfpaddy.com.
George Ducas, Heather Wagner & The Mississippi Hot Checks, 8 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 general admission, $25 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Jimi Dragonfly, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Nahko and Medicine for the People, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
The Head and the Heart, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Mary J. Blige, 8 p.m. Friday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Beyond the Pale, Anne Hatfield, John Till, Michigan Rattler, Folk Yeah!, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Half Paddy, St. Patrick’s Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. For more information, visit halfpaddy.com
Lori & Tom Acoustic Duo, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, LABAS Latte & Vino, 25646 S. Governors Hwy., Monee.
Alan Wright, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
blink 182, lil wayne, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Thomas Rhett, 7 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Morrissey, Interpol, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Grace Vanderwaal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30-$230. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Grungefest: Tibute bands for Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Alannis Morissette, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
UB40 Astro & Shaggy, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Theater
”Dana H.,” times vary Sept. 6-Oct. 6, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”The Band’s Visit,” times vary through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Mircale,” times vary through Sept. 29, Royal George Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit theatreinchicago.com.
Comedy
Chris Harwick, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Nick Offerman, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
