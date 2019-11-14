Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Nelly, 7:30 p.m. today, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Blues Traveler, Magnolia Boulevard, 7:30 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit victheatre.com. Tickets: $34.
Trisha Yearwood, 7:30 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Open Mic night with Ryan Leggott, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Hazel Crest American Legion, 17034 Page Ave., Hazel Crest.
Bishop Briggs, Miya Folick and Jax Anderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit victheatre.com. Tickets: $28.50.
Logic, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosement. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Lisa Zane, 8:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Delta Rae, Liz Longley, 8 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $28.50. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Kyle Kennedy, Everett Craig, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Off the Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Hot Sauce Universe, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Cover: $5.
Little River Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $49.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Brian Setzer Orchestra’s Christmas Rocks, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Gramatik, 9 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $35.59-$42.58. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Sunday Night Blues Jam — tribute to Joyce Volkman, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $43.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Theater
”Crowns: A Gospel Musical,” 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts, University Park. Tickets: $29, $39, $49. For more information, visit govst.edu.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Wine & Laughs hosted by Bert Young with Alan Ford, Dan Brennan and Rebekah Gibson, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Off The Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence. Tickets: $10.
Steve Trevino, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24-$28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!