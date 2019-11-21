Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Martinis and karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Jackyl, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $50 reserved seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner available at 6 p.m. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com or call 815-993-6585.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Tinley Pub & Eatery, 17020 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.
Logic, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosement. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Our Last Night, 7 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Edward David Anderson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Jason Mraz, Raining Jane, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
CHON & Between Buried and Me, Intervals, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Last Dinosaurs, Born Ruffians, 7 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee High School auditorium, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Tickets: $5.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Todd Pheifer, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Local H, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Sold out.
South Side Social Club, 9 p.m. Wednesday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Cher, Nile Rodgers, Chic, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, unitedcenter.com.
Unplugged Backpaiges, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Freddy Jones Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Park West, Chicago. Sold out. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Daniel Watkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Theater
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Craig Shoemaker, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Black Friday Funny starring Doc Love, Brandon Hotsauce, Just Nesh, Correy Bell Boyd, 9 p.m. Nov. 29, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $20 advance. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
