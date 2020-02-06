Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
The Motels, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Little Lover, ACDC tribute band (Bon Scott era), 9:30 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Smokey Robinson, 7 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Badfish, tribute to Sublime, 7:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Infamous Stringdusters, 8 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Grace Potter, Devon Gilfillian, 8 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $40-$119. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Improper Dose, SOR Mokena and Leigh Evin & The Lowdown, 7 p.m. Satuday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
John Till, 9 p.m. Saturday, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, starring Belinda Davids, 8 p.m. Saturday, Center for Performing Arts, GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Tickets: $45-$50-$60. For more information, visit govst.edu
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Kevin Willison, classic rock, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations recommended, but not required. Contact Cheryl 815-383-2169 or cherylbohlmann.insideout@gmail.com.
Sixteen Candles, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jessie’s Tavern, 105th and Ridgeland, Chicago Ridge.
Sunday Night Blues Jam, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theatre
”Roe,” times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Bug,” times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Riverdance,” times vary through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Carlos Mencia, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Chris Tucker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
