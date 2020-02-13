Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Flaw, Gabriel & The Apocalypse, Jump The Fall, 7:30 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 general admission; $25 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane, 6:30 p.m. today, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $49-$51. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
10,000 Maniacs, featuring Mary Ramsey, 8 p.m. today-Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets: $48 to $65. For more information, call 312-733-9463 or visit citywinery.com/chicago
American English (Beatles tribute band), Just Roll With It Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Majestic Theatre, Kankakee. Tickets: $25, general admission; $50 VIP. Tickets available at King Music, Yellow Elephant Gallery & Gift Shop and online bit.ly/2OtzOQC.
Dennis Knight, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St. No cover.
Ana Gabriel, 8 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tank, Eric Benét, Kelly Price, After 7 and Troop, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Opeth, Graveyard, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $38.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Another Lost Year, Cold Kingdom, 7 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission; $20 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Porky Barn Tavern, 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hickory Creek Brewery, 1005 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox.
UFO, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $125, $75, $55, $42.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Sunday, FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Tickets: $40. For more information, visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Theater
”Plano,” times vary Sunday through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Titus Andronicus,” times vary through March 14, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.
”Roe,” times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Bug,” times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
Comedy
Bobby, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
