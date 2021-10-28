While tricks and treats don’t officially kick off until the 31st, Halloween events have been in full swing for the past few weeks. This weekend is no different, as there is plenty of Halloween fun for all ages taking place in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Oct. 29
Chebanse Haunted House
From 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this month, visit the Chebanse Civic Center — 180 W. First South St., Chebanse — for a haunted house sponsored by the Village of Chebanse. It is $10 per person and there are concessions. Attendees 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, go to facebook.com/chebansehauntedhouse.
Mall-O-Ween
At 5 p.m., there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, located at 1600 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when candy runs out. No costume contest this year. For more information, call 815-937-4241.
Manteno Trunk-or-Treat
From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a trunk-or-treat event in Heritage Park at 554 W. Cook St., Manteno. There will be games, balloon twisting, fire performance and prizes for best costume. There also will be popcorn, cotton candy, apple cider and hot chocolate for sale.
Boo Bash
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — the KVPD is hosting a kids Halloween extravaganza. There will be food, drink, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and an appearance by magician Mr. Magic. Pre-order tickets at kvpd.com.
Movies in the Park
At 7 p.m. at Community Park — 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park — there will be a screening of “The Addams Family” (PG-13). The free family event includes popcorn and hotdogs. Bring blankets and chairs. Pop and water will be available for purchase. For more information, call 815-465-6531.
Oct. 30
Tricks for Treats
From 10 a.m. to noon, Razzle Dazzle Doggie Bow-tique will be hosting the annual event that invites dogs to show off their tricks in exchange for treats. Costumes are optional, but encouraged. The store is located at 840 W. Broadway, Bradley. For more information, call 815-933-5364.
Clifton Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru
From 1 to 3 p.m. at Arcadia Care Clifton — 1190 E. 2900 North Rd, Clifton — there will be a drive thru trick-or-treat event. For more information and to RSVP, call 815-263-5018.Bordertown Hauntings
From noon to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Momence, visit Main Street for trick-or-treating downtown, costume contests for kids, families and pets, cookie and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, spooky storytelling, reptile show, petting zoo and much more. For more information, call 815-472-3861 or go to mainstreetmomence.com.
Spooky Skate
Starting at 1 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, skate the day away (if you dare) and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest. For more information, call 815-939-1946.
Trick or Tree Kids Yoga
From 2 to 2:30 p.m., Align Light Yoga and Community Healing will be hosting a Halloween-themed yoga class for kids. Participants will learn how to stretch like a werewolf, lay like a vampire and shake out the limbs with monster mash dancing. Costumes are highly encouraged and the recommended age is 4 to 12. The cost is $10 per student. The studio is located at 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-386-1409.
Trunk-or-Treat in Pembroke
From 3 to 5 p.m., C.A.R.E.S & Ladies of Pembroke will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the Lorenzo R. Smith parking lot, located at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. Costumes are encouraged. Additionally, a flu and COVID vaccine clinic will be held on site.
Trunk-or-Treat in Bonfield
From 4 to 6 p.m., the Village of Bonfield is hosting a trunk-or-treat event in Lion’s Hall — 148 Stanford St, Bonfield.
Island Park Trunk-or-Treat
From 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Momence Park District will host a trunk-or-treat at Island Park — 79 Mill St., Momence. For more information, call 815-472-2670.
Monster Mash & Costume Party
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Exploration Station, located at 1095 W. Perry St, Bourbonnais, is hosting a party for ages 2 to 8. Make a trick-or-treat bag, decorate a fake pumpkin, play games and trick-or-treat through the museum. Registration required 24 hours before the program and is $14; call 815-933-9905 or go to btpd.org.
Steam Hollow Halloween Bash
At 6 p.m., Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, in Manteno is hosting a Halloween bash. Food will be available from Mia Bellas Wood Fired Pizza. At 8 p.m., there will be a live performance by the band Anthem, and then a costume contest will be judged.
Murder in the BC Mansion — Mystery Dinner
At 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Bennett-Curtis House — 302 W Taylor St, Grant Park — invites you to take part in a ’20s Speakeasy WhoDunit. The evening begins with appetizers and mingling with guests and cast. The cast are seated amongst attendees and dinner is served throughout the play. During the meal a murder is committed. It’s up to diners to figure out WhoDunit!
NABVETS Halloween Party
At 8 p.m., the National Association for Black Veterans will be hosting a Halloween costume party at the NABVETS Veteran Center’s blue building, 13161 East Central Ave., Pembroke Township. There is a $10 cover charge and there will be contests, raffles and prizes. For more information, go to facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84.
Classic Horror Movie Night
At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “Frankenstein” (1931). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, email adam.minton@illinois.gov.
Oct. 31
RVAR Annual Vendor Fair
At 11 a.m., River Valley Animal Rescue will host a vendor fair to benefit the shelter. The event will be held at 710 S West St., Peotone. There will be up to 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and more, plus raffles, lunch and trick-or-treating for kids. For more information, call 815-507-5007.
Braidwood Lions’ Annual Halloween Hot Dog giveaway
Between 3 and 7 p.m., the Braidwood Lions Club will be under the Lions Pavilion in Braidwood City Park serving up free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot chocolate and lemonade will be provided. The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council 1574 will also be joining to pass out free Halloween treats for the kids. All while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For more information, call 815-791-8093 or go to braidwoodlionsclub.org.
Fall Block Party
From 3 to 5 p.m., Life Compass Church will be hosting a free fall block party for all ages. The event will be held at 175 S. Wall St., Kankakee, and will have food, bounce houses, games, crafts, candy, live music and more. RSVP by calling 708-921-7954.
Herscher Hot Chocolate Trick-or-Treat
Between 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — free cups of hot cocoa will be available. The Legion manager will be passing out their own candy and invites any person, business or organization to pass out candy, as well. For more information, call 815-426-9867.