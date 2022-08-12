GSU theater
Governors State University

Daily Journal staff report

Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts’ (the Center’s) 2022–23 season will feature an eclectic mix of music, dance and theatre.

From celebrating diverse cultures with Ailey II, Mariachi Herencia de México, and the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, to honoring veterans and bringing multi-generational families together with the circus-style adventure “Air Play,” the season has something for everyone.

