A new steel monument — 21-feet tall at its highest point — by Chicago artist Terry Karpowicz was installed at Governors State University’s Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park on Thursday in preparation for the sculpture park’s premier fundraiser: Sculpture, Wine and Dine on Sept. 11.
The sculpture is titled “Stargazing with Contrails” and is described in a news release as an emotionally moving tribute to summer on the prairie as it points skyward, inviting visitors to follow suit.
“Stargazing” was made possible through a gift from Paul and Linda Uzureau, an advisory board member and former employee and longtime supporters of the university.
Karpowicz created “Stargazing with Contrails” from steel I-beams and fabricated steel components. It will be his second piece featured in the sculpture park’s Collection.
The first piece, “Art Ark,” was built in 1981 (refabricated 2006) and greets campus visitors as they enter the main entrance of Governors State University. Its weathered wood and steel and brass fittings speak to the artist’s practice of wood-working and joinery that draws on the interactions between wind, water, sunlight, gravity and natural materials.
Governors State University’s Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park is located at 1 University Park Drive, University Park.