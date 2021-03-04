The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University continues its 25th Anniversary Season with a celebration of Chicago blues and Chicago-based Alligator Records’ 50th anniversary by presenting an online streaming video concert starring four of the label’s most popular artists.
Harmonica player Billy Branch returns to the Center for the third time with his band The Sons of Blues. In addition, “Sweet Home Chicago — An Online Blues Celebration” will feature three special guests — Grammy-nominated vocalist Shemekia Copeland, slide guitar master Lil’ Ed Williams and Chicago blues guitarist and songwriter Toronzo Cannon.
The Sons of Blues will serve as the house band for the show, backing each of the headliners. Alligator Records founder and president Bruce Iglauer will serve as emcee, sharing stories about the label’s history.
The concert will be recorded on the Center’s stage to the empty 1,171-seat house, and will debut as a ticketed-streaming event at 7 p.m. March 13. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase passes through March 29 and will be able to access the concert on demand through April 11.
The event will stream on the Center’s YouTube channel. For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/GSUBluesTix.
The seed of the concert sprouted pre-COVID at a diner in Andersonville, when Iglauer and Center for Performing Arts’ director Lana Rogachevskaya explored how to celebrate their upcoming institutional birthdays and share their passion for the blues with a larger Chicago community.
Rogachevskaya said in a news release, “Blues is a feeling. A musical genre with origins in American slavery and Jim Crow, its continued popularity is in its universal appeal. Communally held and lived through, blues uplifts, nourishes and sustains the human soul. Sweet Home Chicago Blues participants will feel the healing power of blues sounds and stories while being together.”
Alligator Records, founded in 1971, is home to some of the world’s foremost blues and roots rock talent and is regarded by fans and the media alike as the top contemporary blues record label in the world.
From classic Windy City artists like Hound Dog Taylor and “Queen Of The Blues” Koko Taylor, to next generation legends Lil’ Ed Williams and Billy Branch to contemporary stars, including Toronzo Cannon and Shemekia Copeland, Alligator’s discography reads like a who’s who in modern blues history.
Now, at 50 years old, Alligator is still committed to discovering great new talent, proving that the passion, soul and redemptive power of blues and roots music is alive and well.
When Shemekia Copeland first stepped on the scene with her groundbreaking Alligator Records debut CD “Turn the Heat Up” in 1998, she instantly became a blues and R&B force to be reckoned with.
News outlets from The New York Times to CNN have praised Copeland’s talent and star power. Copeland earned three Grammy Award nominations, 12 Blues Music Awards and a host of “Living Blues” Awards, including being named the 2020 Female Blues Artist of the Year.
With her recent albums, Copeland broadened her musical vision, melding blues with more rootsy, Americana sounds. Her new album, the soulful and uncompromising “Uncivil War,” tackles the problems of contemporary American life head on, with nuance, understanding and a demand for change.
It also brings Copeland’s fierce, sultry R&B fire to songs more personal than political. NPR’s “All Things Considered” said, “Copeland embodies the blues with her powerful vocal chops and fearless look at social issues.”
Upon release of his Alligator Records debut, “The Chicago Way” in 2016, Toronzo Cannon burst onto the international stage as one of the most electrifying bluesmen to emerge from Chicago in decades.
He has played major cities all over the U.S., Canada and Europe, and has played the Chicago Blues Festival on 10 separate occasions, initially as a sideman, then as a special guest, a side stage band leader and finally, as a main stage headliner. UK tastemaker music magazine MOJO named his latest album, “The Preacher, The Politician Or The Pimp,” the second Best Blues Album Of 2019.
Slide guitar player Lil’ Ed Williams, leader of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, comes to the blues naturally. His uncle, Chicago slide guitar king and master songwriter J.B. Hutto, taught him how to feel, not just play the blues. With nine albums and thousands of performances under his belt, Lil’ Ed is now universally hailed as a giant of the genre.
With his latest album, 2016’s “The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials,” Lil’ Ed continues to bring his blistering Chicago blues to fans new and old.
Blues giant Billy Branch is hailed internationally as one of today’s greatest harmonica players. With his inventive, deeply rooted playing and gritty, soulful vocals, Branch carries on the Chicago blues tradition that he learned first-hand from icons including Big Walter Horton, James Cotton, Junior Wells, Carey Bell, Willie Dixon and many others.
With his band, The Sons of Blues, Branch has traveled the world, delivering his signature brand of Chicago blues for over four decades. Branch’s latest album is 2019’s “Roots & Branches: The Songs of Little Walter.”
In addition to the music, current and former Alligator artists including Mavis Staples, Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop, Selwyn Birchwood, Nick Moss, Curtis Salgado, Marcia Ball, Tommy Castro, Tinsley Ellis, Gaye Adegbalola and Corky Siegel, will offer birthday greetings to the label via video.
Throughout its 25-year history, many blues artists have graced the Center’s stage: Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Eddie Clearwater, Jimmy Burn, Eddie Shaw, Zora Young, Demetria Taylor, Jamiah Rogers, Tail Dragger, Billy Branch, Howard Levy, Sugar Blue, Corky Sigel, Melody Angel, Lurrie Bell, Chicago Ladies Sing the Blues collective and more.
