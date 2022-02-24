...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow and
freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
expected, with total ice accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's
commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
&&
The lives and legacies of five African American trailblazers, including Dr. Timuel Black and the Rev. Jesse Jackson – both 2021 Illinois Black Hall of Fame (IBHOF) inductees — will be celebrated during a ceremonial groundbreaking at Governors State University at 11 a.m. Friday.
The V.I.P. event will be held at the future site of the cultural showcase just inside the main entrance of the university, where portraits of all IBHOF honorees will be housed. Black and Jackson, along with Spencer Leak, Sr. Bessie Coleman and Harold Washington were announced during a historic Juneteenth celebration in 2021. The 2022 class will be announced during the second annual Juneteenth Gala on June 19.
Governors State University President Cheryl Green, Ph.D., IBHOF Honorary Co-Chair with U.S. Representatives Danny K. Davis and Robin Kelly said in a news release that the university proudly serves as host to advance the initiative’s mission: “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Inspiring Future Generations.”
Dr. Green, the university’s first African American president, said the Hall of Fame will serve as a constant reminder to students.
“We are deeply honored to recognize the legacy and achievements of African American trailblazers whose vision and innovation will continue to inspire our students and future generations,’’ said Dr. Green, who was honored as a First Lady of Distinction during the inaugural ceremony in 2021.