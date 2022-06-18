Undaunted, a growing group of resident gardeners has been planting, weeding and evolving within Riverside Senior Life Bourbonnais.
“We never give up,” said gardener Darlene Brandt with her inimitable grin, during a recent interview about this inspiring development.
A past president of Kankakee Kultivators, Brandt was first to realize how interesting, educational and motivating the Westwood gardens would be as features in the Kankakee Kultivators’ upcoming Garden Tour & Faire on June 23.
Scientific data proves for seniors especially — as well as for everyone else — exercise, healthy eating and congenial socializing are essential. Westwood’s gardening project, initiated by residents themselves, has evolved to provide all three.
It began a few years ago, when resident Virgil Sancken planted a lovely wildflower garden in the ground north of the Westwood Oaks apartments. This action sparked talk of constructing raised beds to make gardening easier, especially for those whose knees and backs complain about ground-level, on-your-knees activities.
Two years ago, even before that vision had become reality, resident Glen Anderson planted an in-ground garden of sweet potatoes and pumpkins. The pumpkins grew more and more spectacular, so more exercisers walking by became spectators, and quite an event resulted: Westwood held a pumpkin auction. It raised about $800.
Needless to say, this phenomenon stimulated more interest in the gardening taking place. The one bench nearby couldn’t accommodate all curious passersby, so proceeds from the auction bought a second bench, and observers began to sit down together, relax and visit while keeping an eye on developments in the gardens.
Since then, at the urgings of interested residents, Riverside Senior Life Bourbonnais has provided 12 very large raised beds, now completely filled with gardens. Riverside Healthcare Foundation has footed the bill for five additional benches.
Various residents have donated monies for even more benches, most to be identified as memorials. Two new raised beds and a large patio are planned to be installed this summer.
Most of the raised beds are 11 feet long by 4.25 feet wide and are easily accessible for gardeners with canes, walkers or wheelchairs.
Some residents have grown vegetables. Some even have canned the crops they’ve harvested. Some are nurturing beloved flower gardens now in blossom.
Early on, Dee Pinski, of Kankakee, consulted with Westwood’s Chef Cirillo Chagoya, and she now has designed and created an herb garden that supplies fresh flavors for Westwood’s menus. Glen Anderson has started an additional garden to produce gladiolas for pick-me-up floral arrangements to give to fellow residents.
Almost every afternoon now, around the raised-bed gardens, a congenial social gathering just naturally emerges.
On June 23 during the Kultivators’ Garden Tour, Westwood residents will act as docents in their gardens. They will explain how to garden in raised beds successfully and they will answer visitors’ questions about their still-evolving gardening project.
To experience all of Westwood’s gardens during the Garden Tour & Faire, call 815-954-3914.