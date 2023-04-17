Grow your own tea

Grow your own tea right at home right from a tea plant.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Did you know, you can grow the most popular drink in the world right here in Illinois? If you’re wondering how to harvest Pepsi or Coke from a tree, I’m sorry, you have the wrong drink. Second to water, tea reigns supreme as the world’s favorite drink, and it has been for centuries.

Where does tea come from?

We get tea from, you guessed it — the tea plant! More specifically Camellia sinensis. For those botanically minded, you may have noticed the relation to the Camellia tree. Camellia sinensis is considered a subtropical evergreen shrub originally native to the Himalayas and plains of Southern China. Hardy to zone 7B, this is a plant that in most of Illinois, will need to live indoors during the winter months.

Recommended for you