Small Town Theatrics will be presenting “Grease” at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Performances are set for 7 p.m. July 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. July 31.

Tickets are available in advance at smalltowntheatrics.org until two hours before each performance. All remaining tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before each performance.

