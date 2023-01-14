Grant Park resident Christena Estby last month released a book that began as a way to manage anticipatory grief and anxiety, and as a scrapbook of memories. With encouragement from friends that her family’s story is one that needs to be heard, the idea of an actual book was born.

“‘Greater Than Grief: Two Brothers Against Duchenne’ is a memoir-style book, which chronicles our family’s journey to get our two youngest sons to us,” said Estby. “It’s a story about loss, adoption and a terminal diagnosis, but I hope the bigger takeaway of the story is love, hope, faith, family and living each day to the fullest.”

The Journal had the opportunity to chat with Estby to learn about her book, her process and what’s next for the author.

