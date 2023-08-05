Grand marshals

Jack Metz, left, will serve as the grand marshal for the Grand Parade during the 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival, and Daya Snapp, right, will serve as the grand marshal for the Kid’s Parade.

 Courtesy of Momence Gladiolus Festival Committee

With the 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival beginning Wednesday, the committee has announced the festival’s grand marshals for the main and kiddie parades.

Jack Metz will head the Grand Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, and Daya Snapp will head the Kid’s Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street.

GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE GRAND PARADE

Recommended for you