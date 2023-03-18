Gabriel Burch

Grace Christian Academy alumnus Gabriel Burch is the co-recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship awarded by the Television Academy Foundation.

Director and writer Burch, along with his Taylor University classmate Anna Rodman, will be awarded the scholarship for their project titled "Lizzi: Deeper Than Water" at the Television Academy Foundation’s 42nd College Television Awards on April 1.

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes and rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition.

