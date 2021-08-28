Good Shepherd Manor Fest (copy)
Dylan Dunlavy, of Homewood, tries the ring toss game at the Good Shepherd Manor Fest in 2016. The festival will return on Sept. 11.

 Brittany Booth

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, Good Shepherd Manor’s 30th annual Fall Festival will take place on the Manor campus, located a quarter-mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17.

The popular bingo tent opens at noon and cards are $1 each or 3 for $2. Last game of the day will be a “coverall” (coverall cards are $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250. No outside food or drink allowed as this is a charity fundraising event.

The GSM Fall Festival has free admission and free parking. Festivities include a Fun & Games Area; petting zoo; pony rides; Harvest Market; instant money tree; cash raffle drawing (first place prize is $5,000). There will also be a variety of food booths, Pepsi and Brickstone Brewery beverages.

Additionally, there will be a live music performance by The Back Paiges — a local favorite band performing hits from the 1960’s to current hits of rock, contemporary and country.

Good Shepherd Manor is celebrating 50 years of providing a high-quality life and compassionate care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For information call 815-472-3700 ext. 1014.