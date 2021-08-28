From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, Good Shepherd Manor’s 30th annual Fall Festival will take place on the Manor campus, located a quarter-mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17.
The popular bingo tent opens at noon and cards are $1 each or 3 for $2. Last game of the day will be a “coverall” (coverall cards are $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250. No outside food or drink allowed as this is a charity fundraising event.
The GSM Fall Festival has free admission and free parking. Festivities include a Fun & Games Area; petting zoo; pony rides; Harvest Market; instant money tree; cash raffle drawing (first place prize is $5,000). There will also be a variety of food booths, Pepsi and Brickstone Brewery beverages.
Additionally, there will be a live music performance by The Back Paiges — a local favorite band performing hits from the 1960’s to current hits of rock, contemporary and country.
Good Shepherd Manor is celebrating 50 years of providing a high-quality life and compassionate care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For information call 815-472-3700 ext. 1014.