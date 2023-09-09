Good Shepherd Manor - patriotic performance (copy)

The Good Shepherd Manor’s Resident Revue put on a musical performance during the 2019 fall festival. The performers will play at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 during the 32nd annual event.

 Good Shepherd Manor

As summer begins to turn to fall, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence prepares for an annual tradition.

The organization’s 32nd annual fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 on the campus of Good Shepherd Manor, a quarter-mile north of Momence on North State Route 1-17.

The GSM Fall Festival is free with free parking. Opening the festival entertainment will be the GSM Resident Revue at 11 a.m., followed by High Anxiety, a local classic rock band, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

