‘Untold Story’ dives backstage at ‘The Office’
The show started as practically a shot-for-shot remake of the British version of “The Office” that aired in the United Kingdom and starred Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The folks at NBC were not impressed, but they gave the series a shot anyway with an initial six-episode order.
Steve Carell starred as the clueless boss at the paper company Dunder Mifflin. The ratings were not spectacular, but a couple of folks high up at the network saw some potential and gave it another short episode order. It was at this point between the seasons the creators turned a British clone into its own entity, creating a ground-breaking television show in the process.
Andy Greene’s love letter to the show is a dream guide and oral history into the full creative process from the perspective of the writers, producers, cast and even some of the network executives. Producing a network television comedy without three cameras, a laugh track or not filming live in front of a studio audience was virtually unheard of at the time. Reality TV shows such as “Survivor” were starting to grow in popularity around this time, and because the creators were going for that vibe, they decided to use the camera experts from those shows directly.
Relying on about 90 interviews, Greene lays out both the successes and struggles as he covers the history of the series.
Readers will find much to like in ‘The K Team’
Readers who have followed David Rosenfelt’s 21 novels about New Jersey attorney and dog rescuer Andy Carpenter will find much to like — and familiar characters — in “The K Team.” While Andy does appear in this spin-off that launches a new series, he is not the lead character.
The judge isn’t well liked but his honesty and ethics never have been questioned. The judge has no idea who sent him a cryptic message telling him he is going to be asked to do something he has been paid to do. If he refuses, he will be publicly humiliated, including the exposure of a secret bank account in the Cayman Islands. And it doesn’t matter if the judge has no knowledge of that money.
Showing just how well they work together, the team members delve into Henderson’s past and current cases and his role in the court system because, as chief judge, he decides who presides over various cases.
Harder edged than Rosenfelt’s Andy Carpenter novels, “The K Team” works well as private investigative novel, showing the details that can add up. The K Team members ferret out a conspiracy with wide-range implications. Rescuing dogs plays a major role in Rosenfelt’s Andy Carpenter novels, but don’t expect that in “The K Team.” Simon is a canine cop, and he acts as a dog trained to be a cop — always on guard and ready for action when needed.
“The K Team” makes a strong companion to Rosenfelt’s ongoing series, and it should be fighting crime for many novels.
‘In Our Prime’ is a call to action
With books such as “Where the Girls Are” and “The Mommy Myth,” Susan J. Douglas has devoted her career to making crucial observations on feminism and the lives of women. Now, she’s back with “In Our Prime: How Older Women Are Reinventing the Road Ahead.”
“In Our Prime” is a call to action, one that demands we stop overlooking older women as key contributors to society and one that also asks older women to stop internalizing these messages and refuse to be discounted.
In America, there are more women older than 50 than there ever have been. These older women, Douglas argues, are in many ways happier and more productive than when they were younger. Yyet, their needs (and existence) are ignored consistently, especially by the media and pop culture at large. Even when this generation is acknowledged, it often is portrayed as helpless, docile and clueless — or that they are being urged to buy cosmetics that allegedly will help them look younger.
“In Our Prime” is a masterful takedown of gendered ageism. With this book, Douglas calls today’s generation of older women to join her in refusing to be cast aside. She also hopes younger women will work with older ones to create a new and more powerful feminism in which everyone works together. As she reminds readers, young women will be old someday, and fighting today will help everyone in the future.
