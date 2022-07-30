Christopher Gibson

 Kankakee Community College

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Community College has promoted a faculty member to become dean of health careers.

Christopher Gibson will become dean of health careers on Aug. 1. In this role, Gibson will work with directors of each health career program on curriculum development, staffing and budgeting. KCC currently has 14 health careers programs.: Coding Specialist, Exercise Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Phlebotomy, Practical Nursing, Registered Nursing, Nursing Assistant, Paramedic, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiography and Respiratory Therapist.

