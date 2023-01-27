Galentine's Day

Plan ahead for the perfect Galentine’s Day celebration with a number of local events.

Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated on Feb. 13, has inspired several local events.

Galentine’s Day at Rose

From 5-8 p.m. Feb. 10, Roze Lingerie Boutique, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will host its first-ever Galentine’s event. There will be new Valentine’s Day arrivals for a sip and shop event. Other local businesses will be collaborating, including Bloom Bar, Cakes & Goodies, Dollhead Blowdry Bar and Envy Beauty Bar.

