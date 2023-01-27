...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35
kt and significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to
midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Plan ahead for the perfect Galentine’s Day celebration with a number of local events.
Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated on Feb. 13, has inspired several local events.
Galentine’s Day at Rose
From 5-8 p.m. Feb. 10, Roze Lingerie Boutique, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will host its first-ever Galentine’s event. There will be new Valentine’s Day arrivals for a sip and shop event. Other local businesses will be collaborating, including Bloom Bar, Cakes & Goodies, Dollhead Blowdry Bar and Envy Beauty Bar.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee, Rustic Vintage Fair Inc. will host a market featuring local vendors and crafters. There’s a $2 entry fee, and vendor spots are still available. Go to rusticvintagefair.com.
Ladies’ Night Sip & Shop
From 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Gracie Lynn Boutique will host an event at 115 W. Chebanse Ave., Chebanse. On site will be local author C.E. Johnson who will be selling and signing copies of her romance novels. Sugar Farm cookies will be available for purchase, as well as Pure Romance and Color Street.
