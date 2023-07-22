Gaines Hall Jr.
Gaines Hall Jr. will perform Aug. 19 at the Kankakee Country Club. 

 Photo submitted

Gaines Hall Jr. returns once again for a concert benefiting the Landmark Preservation Fund of the B. Harley Bradley House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie style house, operated by Wright in Kankakee. This is his fifth performance in Kankakee, the last being in 2018. Gaines is the son of Kankakee residents and restorers of the B. Harley Bradley House, Gaines and Sharon Hall.

In a performance titled “The Loves of My Life,” experience a fascinating mix of fast-paced song and tap dance, amusing stories and romantic ballads, combined from the biggest hits of the American Song Book of jazz, swing and musicals. All of this presented by a performing artist who embodies all of these genres.

Hall graduated from the American University in Washington, D.C., with a degree in performing arts and quickly made his way with a Broadway touring company to Europe. This year, he celebrates his 30th year living and performing in Germany. In those 30 years, he has become one of the most renowned and sought-after musical theater performers, directors and choreographers in the German-speaking theater landscape.

