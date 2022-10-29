In 2017, Sun River Terrace native and Momence High School graduate H.G. Wells began his own production company. Soon after, the now Little Rock, Ark., resident found himself across the world in Africa, working on a project that would become a major hit in Kenya.

“Africa is a spiritual place with such beauty,” Wells said of his time in Africa, where he worked on the Kenyan show “The Wives.”

Wells is the founder of H.G. Wells Productions, which played a big role in the creation of the television series.

