Friends of the Blues back on Aug. 15
Daily Journal staff report
Aug 4, 2023

The dynamic duo of Paul DesLauriers and Annika Chambers will take the stage on Aug. 15 at the Bradley American Legion as part of Friends of the Blues.

Friends of the Blues will be hosting its second concert of the summer at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Bradley American Legion.The dynamic duo of Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers will take the stage at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Tickets are $20 each at the door.Convertible Kitchen Catering will be on site with food options available for purchase.